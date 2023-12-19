Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Randolph County, Illinois today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Bud High School at Carlyle High School
- Game Time: 4:35 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Carlyle, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marissa High School at Steeleville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: 0, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.