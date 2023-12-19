Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Pike County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Pike County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pittsfield High School at Triopia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Concord, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
