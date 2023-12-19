Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Peoria County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midwest Central High School at Princeville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Princeville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Peoria High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Peoria, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stark County High School at Elmwood Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Elmwood, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria Christian High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fairbury, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brimfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Brimfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
VMHS at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.