Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Menard County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Menard County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Menard County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Athens High School at Havana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Havana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
