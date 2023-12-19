Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Massac County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Massac County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Massac County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Herrin High School at Massac County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Metropolis, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
