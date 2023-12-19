Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Mason County, Illinois today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mason County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midwest Central High School at Princeville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Princeville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens High School at Havana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Havana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
