Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Marion County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sandoval High School at South Central High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 19

6:15 PM CT on December 19 Location: Farina, IL

Farina, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at East Alton-Wood River High School