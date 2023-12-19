Loyola Chicago vs. Charleston Southern December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) will face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Loyola Chicago vs. Charleston Southern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Braden Norris: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Des Watson: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Rubin: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Greg Dolan: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dame Adelekun: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Norris: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Watson: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rubin: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Dolan: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adelekun: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Loyola Chicago vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|255th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|70.8
|262nd
|165th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|224th
|245th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|30.9
|276th
|344th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|292nd
|80th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.0
|217th
|62nd
|15.8
|Assists
|12.0
|263rd
|285th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|13.9
|312th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.