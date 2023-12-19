Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Lee County, Illinois today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Lee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneseo High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dixon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
