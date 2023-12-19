Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Lawrence County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lawrence County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dieterich High School at Lawrenceville High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Lawrenceville, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.