Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kankakee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Kankakee County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manteno High School at Shepard High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Kankakee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Momence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Momence, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.