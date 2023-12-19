Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jersey County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Jersey County, Illinois today? We have what you need below.
Jersey County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jersey Community High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
