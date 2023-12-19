Tuesday's game at Redbird Arena has the Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (5-7) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-67 win, as our model heavily favors Illinois State.

The Redbirds are coming off of a 64-62 loss to Marquette in their last outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 81, Saint Louis 67

Other MVC Predictions

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

The Redbirds' best win this season came in a 62-51 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels on November 25.

The Redbirds have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Illinois State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-51 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 192) on November 25

87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 236) on November 24

90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 299) on November 15

105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 325) on November 6

102-47 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 30

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 5.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 34.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

5.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 34.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Maya Wong: 12.8 PTS, 60.4 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)

12.8 PTS, 60.4 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20) Deanna Wilson: 14.0 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

14.0 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 13.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 44.3 3PT% (27-for-61)

13.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 44.3 3PT% (27-for-61) Abbie Aalsma: 5.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds average 80.0 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (211th in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Redbirds put up 85.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.3 points per contest.

Illinois State surrenders 62.0 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 69.3 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.