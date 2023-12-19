Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Franklin County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thompsonville High School at Norris City-Omaha-Enfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Norris City, IL
- Conference: Greater Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trico High School at Zeigler-Royalton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Zeigler, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashville Community High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Benton, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
