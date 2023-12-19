Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in DuPage County, Illinois today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenbard West High School at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen Park High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Darien, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family at Schaumburg Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Schaumburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.