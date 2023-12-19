Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crawford County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Crawford County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Crawford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terre Haute South Vigo High School at Hutsonville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Hutsonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
