There is high school basketball competition in Cook County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Rita High School at Oak Forest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Oak Forest, IL

Oak Forest, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Reavis High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Burbank, IL

Burbank, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Evergreen Park High School at Hinsdale South High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Darien, IL

Darien, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Manteno High School at Shepard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Latin School of Chicago at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bremen High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Evanston Township High School at Maine East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Sullivan High School - Chicago at Little Village High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

The High School of Saint Thomas More at Horizon Science Academy-Southwest

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Heyworth, IL

Heyworth, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family at Schaumburg Christian School