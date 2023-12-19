Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coles County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Coles County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coles County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charleston High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Newton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
