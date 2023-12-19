Tuesday's game features the Texas State Bobcats (7-3) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-18) facing off at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-53 win for heavily favored Texas State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Cougars are coming off of an 80-43 loss to Alabama A&M in their most recent outing on Monday.

Chicago State vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Chicago State vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 78, Chicago State 53

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars have no victories against Division 1 teams this season.

Chicago State has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

Chicago State has six losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 38.3 FG%

7.1 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 38.3 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

13.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Tae'lor Willard: 9.5 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56)

9.5 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56) Taylor Norris: 5.9 PTS, 38.7 FG%

5.9 PTS, 38.7 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars' -587 scoring differential (being outscored by 32.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 54.5 points per game (328th in college basketball) while giving up 87.1 per contest (358th in college basketball).

The Cougars are putting up more points at home (68.0 per game) than on the road (50.3).

In 2023-24 Chicago State is conceding 0.4 fewer points per game at home (89.8) than on the road (90.2).

Over their previous 10 games, the Cougars are putting up 60.9 points per game, 6.4 more than their season average (54.5).

