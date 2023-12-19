Connor Bedard and Nathan MacKinnon are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Colorado Avalanche square off at United Center on Tuesday (beginning at 8:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Bedard's 12 goals and 14 assists in 30 games for Chicago add up to 26 total points on the season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 2 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Philipp Kurashev has amassed 18 points this season, with six goals and 12 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)

Jason Dickinson has scored nine goals on the season, chipping in five assists.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 9 1 0 1 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

MacKinnon has been a top contributor on Colorado this season, with 47 points in 31 games.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 17 2 2 4 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 2 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 1 0 1 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Mikko Rantanen has 39 points (1.3 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 24 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 1 2 3 4 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 2 3 8 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.