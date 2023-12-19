The Colorado Avalanche (19-10-2) go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-20-1, losers of four straight) at United Center. The matchup on Tuesday, December 19 begins at 8:30 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+.

The Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 in their past 10 contests, scoring 17 goals while allowing 35 in that time. On 30 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (16.7%).

Before this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-250)

Avalanche (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have posted a record of 2-1-3 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 9-20-1.

In the eight games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (1-7-0) in those contests.

Chicago failed to win all seven games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals 13 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-4-1).

This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 22 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 3rd 3.61 Goals Scored 2.33 31st 13th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.6 30th 10th 32.1 Shots 27.3 30th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 19th 20.51% Power Play % 11.58% 29th 8th 83.81% Penalty Kill % 75.79% 25th

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

