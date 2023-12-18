There are several strong matchups on Monday's college basketball schedule, including a UCLA Bruins taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Wright State Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • Venue: WVU Coliseum
  • Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

How to Watch Wright State vs. West Virginia

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Marist Red Foxes

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: McCann Arena
  • Location: Poughkeepsie, New York

How to Watch Canisius vs. Marist

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: G.B. Hodge Center
  • Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate

Texas State Bobcats vs. Florida International Panthers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
  • Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch Texas State vs. Florida International

Tarleton State Texans vs. New Orleans Privateers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Lakefront Arena
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch Tarleton State vs. New Orleans

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Loyola Chicago

Murray State Racers vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ramsey Center
  • Location: Cullowhee, North Carolina

How to Watch Murray State vs. Western Carolina

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UCF Knights

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Addition Financial Arena
  • Location: Orlando, Florida

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. UCF

