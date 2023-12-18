How to Watch the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Loyola Chicago Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up 7.5 more points per game (69.5) than the Ramblers allow their opponents to score (62).
- SIU-Edwardsville has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 62 points.
- Loyola Chicago is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.
- The Ramblers put up 18.3 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Cougars allow (81.6).
- This season the Ramblers are shooting 38.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Cougars concede.
- The Cougars' 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Ramblers have conceded.
SIU-Edwardsville Leaders
- KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)
- Macy Silvey: 8.5 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)
- Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%
- Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%
- Sofie Lowis: 9.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 89-79
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 77-53
|Banterra Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 68-43
|Cintas Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/20/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
