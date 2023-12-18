The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) welcome in the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 62.9 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Huskies give up.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

Northern Illinois has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.

The Huskies average 67.6 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 69.9 the Panthers give up.

Northern Illinois is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

When Eastern Illinois allows fewer than 67.6 points, it is 3-3.

The Huskies shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.

The Panthers' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Huskies have given up.

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 42 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

13.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 42 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Brooke Stonebraker: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 42.9 FG%

9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 42.9 FG% Tara Stauffacher: 8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Grace Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

8.4 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Sidney McCrea: 9.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

Northern Illinois Schedule