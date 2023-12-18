Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) meet the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Brooke Stonebraker: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Grace Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tara Stauffacher: 8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Marable: 13.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Stonebraker: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Stauffacher: 8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.