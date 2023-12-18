Monday's contest between the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) squaring off at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Illinois, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 18.

Their last time out, the Huskies won on Sunday 75-66 over Detroit Mercy.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 70, Eastern Illinois 66

Other MAC Predictions

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Huskies beat the No. 186-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Detroit Mercy Titans, 75-66, on December 10, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Northern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

75-66 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 186) on December 10

67-62 over Indiana State (No. 283) on November 25

72-55 over Radford (No. 313) on November 24

77-60 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 341) on November 21

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

13.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Brooke Stonebraker: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 42.9 FG%

9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 42.9 FG% Tara Stauffacher: 8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Grace Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

8.4 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Sidney McCrea: 9.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies have been outscored by 3.8 points per game (scoring 67.6 points per game to rank 160th in college basketball while giving up 71.4 per contest to rank 300th in college basketball) and have a -35 scoring differential overall.

