Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in McLean County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olympia High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quest Charter Academy at Heyworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
