Monday's contest that pits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Loyola Chicago, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Ramblers took care of business in their last outing 60-47 against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Loyola Chicago vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Loyola Chicago vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 74, SIU-Edwardsville 64

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Ramblers took down the Milwaukee Panthers 60-47 on December 9.

The Ramblers have three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Loyola Chicago is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

Loyola Chicago 2023-24 Best Wins

60-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 211) on December 9

73-68 on the road over Northwestern (No. 247) on November 29

58-44 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 293) on December 2

67-62 on the road over Bradley (No. 322) on November 16

74-47 on the road over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 9

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sitori Tanin: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG% Sam Galanopoulos: 13 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 52 3PT% (13-for-25)

13 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 52 3PT% (13-for-25) Alyssa Fisher: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Emma Nolan: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%

4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG% Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers' +12 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.3 points per game (229th in college basketball) while allowing 62 per contest (142nd in college basketball).

The Ramblers are putting up 56.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 14.7 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (71.5).

Defensively, Loyola Chicago has been better in home games this year, allowing 57.6 points per game, compared to 67.5 on the road.

