We have high school basketball competition in Kane County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westminster Christian High School at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 18

6:55 PM CT on December 18 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Math and Science Academy at Aurora Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Belvidere North High School