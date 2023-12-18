Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Kane County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster Christian High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Math and Science Academy at Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
