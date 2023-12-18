The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 62.9 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.4 points, Eastern Illinois is 2-2.

Northern Illinois is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Huskies average only 2.3 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Panthers allow (69.9).

When Northern Illinois totals more than 69.9 points, it is 3-1.

Eastern Illinois is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.

The Huskies shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.

The Panthers shoot 40.4% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Huskies concede.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Miah Monahan: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

9.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64) Lalani Ellis: 8.6 PTS, 45.6 FG%

8.6 PTS, 45.6 FG% Charita Lewis: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

