Monday's contest features the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) matching up at NIU Convocation Center (on December 18) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for Northern Illinois.

The Panthers' most recent outing was a 59-52 loss to Milwaukee on Friday.

Eastern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Eastern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 70, Eastern Illinois 66

Other OVC Predictions

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers defeated the No. 300-ranked (according to our computer rankings) North Dakota Fighting Hawks, 67-55, on December 7, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Eastern Illinois is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

Eastern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

67-55 at home over North Dakota (No. 300) on December 7

75-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 309) on November 12

79-67 on the road over Bradley (No. 323) on December 5

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Miah Monahan: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

9.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64) Lalani Ellis: 8.6 PTS, 45.6 FG%

8.6 PTS, 45.6 FG% Charita Lewis: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -77 scoring differential, falling short by 7.0 points per game. They're putting up 62.9 points per game, 238th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.9 per outing to rank 284th in college basketball.

