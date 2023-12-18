Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Douglas County, Illinois today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School at Arthur Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Arthur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.