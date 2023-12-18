The Chicago Bulls, with DeMar DeRozan, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

DeRozan tallied 27 points, five assists, two steals and three blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-116 loss versus the Heat.

We're going to examine DeRozan's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.5 24.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.4 PRA -- 31.3 34.9 PR -- 26.1 28.5 3PM 0.5 1.0 1.2



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the 76ers

DeRozan is responsible for attempting 17.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.3 per game.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 103.0 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.0 points per game, the 76ers are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the 76ers have conceded 41.8 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.0 assists per game.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 21 4 3 1 0 0 1 3/20/2023 46 25 8 2 0 1 3 1/6/2023 37 12 5 6 0 1 1 10/29/2022 34 24 3 4 1 0 0

