Chicago State vs. Alabama A&M December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (0-13) meet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Chicago State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Josie Hill: 7.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Jacia Cunningham: 13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tae'lor Willard: 9.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylor Norris: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Evangelina Parrish: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
