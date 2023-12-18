The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) take on the Chicago State Cougars (5-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars make 41.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

In games Chicago State shoots higher than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Cougars are the 348th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 271st.

The 65.6 points per game the Cougars average are 14.1 fewer points than the Vaqueros allow (79.7).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Chicago State has performed better when playing at home this year, putting up 65.3 points per game, compared to 60.8 per game on the road.

The Cougars surrender 71.7 points per game in home games, compared to 67.5 away from home.

At home, Chicago State is averaging 1.2 more threes per game (6.5) than away from home (5.3). However, it has a lower three-point percentage at home (25.5%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

