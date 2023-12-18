Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Champaign County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olympia High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
