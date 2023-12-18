How to Watch the Bulls vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (10-17) on December 18, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info
|76ers vs Bulls Injury Report
|76ers vs Bulls Players to Watch
|76ers vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|76ers vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|76ers vs Bulls Prediction
|76ers vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
- This season, Chicago has a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at ninth.
- The Bulls put up an average of 109.9 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 111 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- Chicago is 7-3 when it scores more than 111 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls score fewer points per game at home (109.5) than on the road (110.4), but also allow fewer at home (109.4) than on the road (118.2).
- Chicago is allowing fewer points at home (109.4 per game) than away (118.2).
- At home the Bulls are collecting 24 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (23.3).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Torrey Craig
|Questionable
|Foot
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.