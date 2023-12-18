The Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (10-17) on December 18, 2023.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

This season, Chicago has a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at ninth.

The Bulls put up an average of 109.9 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 111 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Chicago is 7-3 when it scores more than 111 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls score fewer points per game at home (109.5) than on the road (110.4), but also allow fewer at home (109.4) than on the road (118.2).

Chicago is allowing fewer points at home (109.4 per game) than away (118.2).

At home the Bulls are collecting 24 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (23.3).

Bulls Injuries