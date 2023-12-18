On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (7-14) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic provides 15.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan is putting up 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are getting 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Zach LaVine this season.

Coby White is averaging 15.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

The Bulls are getting 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Caruso this year.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid puts up 32.0 points, 6.6 assists and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey averages 27.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Tobias Harris averages 18.0 points, 2.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

De'Anthony Melton averages 12.8 points, 3.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Paul Reed puts up 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 59.5% from the field.

Bulls vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Bulls 120.1 Points Avg. 107.7 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.5% Field Goal % 44.9% 37.7% Three Point % 35.4%

