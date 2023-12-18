Monday's contest features the Duquesne Dukes (7-2) and the Bradley Braves (6-4) squaring off at The LeBron James Arena (on December 18) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 victory for Duquesne.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Bradley vs. Duquesne Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: Akron, Ohio

Venue: The LeBron James Arena

Bradley vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 75, Bradley 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Duquesne

Computer Predicted Spread: Duquesne (-4.4)

Duquesne (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Duquesne is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Bradley's 5-5-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Dukes are 4-2-0 and the Braves are 8-2-0.

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves have a +10 scoring differential, putting up 72.3 points per game (248th in college basketball) and allowing 71.3 (192nd in college basketball).

Bradley grabs 34.2 rebounds per game (273rd in college basketball) while conceding 37.6 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.4 boards per game.

Bradley connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (146th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make, shooting 32.0% from deep.

Bradley forces 11.9 turnovers per game (198th in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (216th in college basketball).

