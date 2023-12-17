Will Tyler Scott Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 15?
When Tyler Scott hits the gridiron for the Chicago Bears in their Week 15 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Scott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)
- Scott has caught 11 passes on 21 targets for 92 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per game.
- Scott does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.
Tyler Scott Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|4
|2
|12
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|1
|1
|11
|0
Rep Tyler Scott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.