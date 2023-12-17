Taylor Raddysh and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Does a wager on Raddysh interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh has averaged 16:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Raddysh has a goal in five games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Raddysh has a point in seven games this year through 29 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Raddysh has had an assist twice this year in 29 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Raddysh's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Raddysh has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +41 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 29 Games 3 7 Points 0 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

