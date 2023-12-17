The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (5-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Salukis score an average of 69.7 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Cowgirls give up.

Southern Illinois is 3-2 when it scores more than 67.5 points.

Oklahoma State is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.

The Cowgirls record 76.6 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 66.6 the Salukis give up.

Oklahoma State is 5-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Southern Illinois is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.

The Cowgirls are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Salukis allow to opponents (42.8%).

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%

16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG% Seairra Hughes: 11.4 PTS, 57.1 FG%

11.4 PTS, 57.1 FG% Quierra Love: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.0 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

5.0 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Jaidynn Mason: 16.0 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Schedule