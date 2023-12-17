How to Watch the Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (5-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Salukis score an average of 69.7 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Cowgirls give up.
- Southern Illinois is 3-2 when it scores more than 67.5 points.
- Oklahoma State is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.
- The Cowgirls record 76.6 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 66.6 the Salukis give up.
- Oklahoma State is 5-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
- Southern Illinois is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.
- The Cowgirls are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Salukis allow to opponents (42.8%).
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Laniah Randle: 16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%
- Seairra Hughes: 11.4 PTS, 57.1 FG%
- Quierra Love: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.0 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Jaidynn Mason: 16.0 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|West Virginia
|L 73-55
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 77-53
|Banterra Center
|12/9/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 75-67
|Banterra Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/30/2023
|Drake
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/4/2024
|UIC
|-
|Banterra Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.