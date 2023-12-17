The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) meet the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (4-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This clash will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Anna Gret Asi: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 9.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 9.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Stailee Heard: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Quincy Noble: 11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lior Garzon: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Rylee Langerman: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Asi: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 9.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 9.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Heard: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Noble: 11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Garzon: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Langerman: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.