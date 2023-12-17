The Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Foligno among them, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, at United Center. Looking to bet on Foligno's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nick Foligno vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Foligno has averaged 17:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In three of 29 games this season, Foligno has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Foligno has a point in seven games this year (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

In six of 29 games this season, Foligno has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Foligno's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +41 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 29 Games 2 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

