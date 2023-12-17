Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 17?
When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Nick Foligno light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- In three of 29 games this season, Foligno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|3
|2
|1
|19:52
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|W 4-3
Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
