Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MVC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Belmont

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 26-5

7-3 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st

71st Last Game: W 65-54 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio State

@ Ohio State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: B1G+

2. Drake

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 24-7

6-4 | 24-7 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 89-78 vs Creighton

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Dakota

@ North Dakota Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Illinois State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-7

6-3 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th

174th Last Game: L 64-62 vs Marquette

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Louis

Saint Louis Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. Murray State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 22-6

6-2 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st

201st Last Game: W 98-79 vs Little Rock

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Carolina

@ Western Carolina Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

5. UIC

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-12

6-3 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 140th

140th Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd

342nd Last Game: W 76-46 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: UTEP

UTEP Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-14

5-5 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 150th

150th Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd

143rd Last Game: L 76-58 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: Drake

Drake Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 12-17

1-7 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 171st

171st Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 78-59 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8. Missouri State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 12-17

4-3 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 224th

224th Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th

238th Last Game: W 72-65 vs Wichita State

Next Game

Opponent: BYU

BYU Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. Indiana State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-5 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th

350th Last Game: L 65-62 vs Ohio

Next Game

Opponent: @ Purdue

@ Purdue Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. Valparaiso

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 5-24

2-6 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: W 83-64 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman

@ Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Bradley

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-26

4-6 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 327th

327th Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th

347th Last Game: L 86-66 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Dakota

@ South Dakota Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

12. Evansville

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-28

2-7 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 335th

335th Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st

341st Last Game: W 70-68 vs Lindenwood (MO)

Next Game