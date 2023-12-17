Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

MVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Indiana State

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
  • Overall Rank: 36th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
  • Last Game: W 83-72 vs Ball State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tennessee State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Drake

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
  • Overall Rank: 56th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
  • Last Game: W 68-56 vs Grambling

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alcorn State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Southern Illinois

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Overall Rank: 80th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
  • Last Game: L 69-68 vs Wichita State

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Dakota State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UIC

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-12
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
  • Last Game: W 89-68 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

  • Opponent: Incarnate Word
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Northern Iowa

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Overall Rank: 110th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
  • Last Game: W 100-82 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northern Illinois
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Missouri State

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 19-12
  • Overall Rank: 109th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
  • Last Game: L 73-72 vs Tulsa

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lindenwood
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Bradley

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Overall Rank: 122nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
  • Last Game: L 76-69 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Duquesne
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8. Evansville

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-12
  • Overall Rank: 135th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
  • Last Game: W 70-61 vs Bellarmine

Next Game

  • Opponent: UT Martin
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Belmont

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Overall Rank: 167th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
  • Last Game: L 99-93 vs Samford

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arkansas State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Illinois State

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Overall Rank: 179th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
  • Last Game: W 75-65 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Murray State

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 6-24
  • Overall Rank: 205th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
  • Last Game: L 61-55 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Little Rock
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Valparaiso

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-27
  • Overall Rank: 291st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
  • Last Game: L 63-62 vs Chicago State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Samford
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

