Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Looking for Lewis' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 15, Lewis has three receptions for 28 yards -- 9.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on four occasions.

Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Bears have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: D.J. Moore (DNP/ankle): 76 Rec; 1071 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lewis 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 3 28 28 0 9.3

Lewis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 8 0 Week 7 Raiders 1 1 16 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Lions 1 1 4 0

