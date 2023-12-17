Should you bet on Khalil Herbert hitting paydirt in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Herbert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Khalil Herbert score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Herbert has run for 339 yards on 76 carries (42.4 ypg).

Herbert also has 103 receiving yards (12.9 ypg) on 14 catches, with one TD.

Herbert has not reached the end zone on the ground once in eight games.

He, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Khalil Herbert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 9 27 0 3 37 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 35 0 1 23 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 7 31 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 18 103 0 4 19 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 76 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Lions 16 35 0 2 6 0 Week 12 @Vikings 6 24 0 2 14 0 Week 14 Lions 3 8 0 0 0 0

Rep Khalil Herbert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.