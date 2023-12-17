Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert will face a mediocre run defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are ranked 11th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 103.3 per game.

This year, Herbert has received 76 carries and ran for 339 yards (42.4 ypg). As a pass-catcher, Herbert has tallied 14 catches for 103 yards (12.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Herbert vs. the Browns

Herbert vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Browns have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Cleveland has allowed 12 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Browns this season.

The Browns surrender 103.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Browns have put up 14 touchdowns on the ground (1.1 per game). The Browns' defense is 24th in the league in that category.

Khalil Herbert Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (37.5%) out of eight opportunities.

The Bears have passed 49.5% of the time and run 50.5% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 406 rushes this season. He's handled 76 of those carries (18.7%).

In eight games this year, Herbert has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has 3.7% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has seven red zone carries for 12.7% of the team share (his team runs on 52.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 16 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 10 ATT / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 18 ATT / 103 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 1 TD

